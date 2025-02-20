Universal Electronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The remote control maker posted revenue of $110.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $24 million, or $1.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $394.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Universal Electronics expects its results to range from a loss of 21 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $87 million to $97 million for the fiscal first quarter.

