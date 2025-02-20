Universal Display: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $46 million.…

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $162.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $222.1 million, or $4.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $647.7 million.

Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $700 million.

