United Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $301.3 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $6.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.10 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $735.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.2 billion, or $24.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.88 billion.

