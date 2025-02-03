United States Lime: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) on Monday reported profit of $27 million…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) on Monday reported profit of $27 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share.

The lime and limestone products maker posted revenue of $80.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.8 million, or $3.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $317.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USLM

