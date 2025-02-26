United Parks & Resorts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $27.9 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $384.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $227.5 million, or $3.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

