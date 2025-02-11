United Fire: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Tuesday reported net income…

United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Tuesday reported net income of $31.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.25 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $333.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $62 million, or $2.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.25 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFCS

