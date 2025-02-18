Unisys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — Unisys Corp. (UIS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $30 million…

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — Unisys Corp. (UIS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $30 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 33 cents per share.

The information technology service provider posted revenue of $545.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $193.4 million, or $2.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.01 billion.

