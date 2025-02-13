Ultragenyx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Thursday reported a loss of $133.4 million…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Thursday reported a loss of $133.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.39.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.24 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $164.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $569.2 million, or $6.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $560.2 million.

Ultragenyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $670 million.

