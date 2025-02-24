Ultra Clean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Monday reported earnings of $16.3 million…

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Monday reported earnings of $16.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hayward, California-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The chipmaking equipment services company posted revenue of $563.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.7 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ultra Clean expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 42 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $505 million to $555 million for the fiscal first quarter.

