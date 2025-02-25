UFP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.4 million…

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newburyport, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.46 per share.

The packaging company and component manufacturer posted revenue of $144.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59 million, or $7.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $504.4 million.

