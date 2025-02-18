UFP Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $68 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The wood and materials provider for the construction industry posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $414.6 million, or $6.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.65 billion.

