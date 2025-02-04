UBS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Tuesday reported net income of $770 million in its fourth…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Tuesday reported net income of $770 million in its fourth quarter.

The Zurich-based bank said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.53 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.64 billion, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.09 billion, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $48.61 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBS

