Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported profit of $136.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $2.28 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $599.9 million in the period.

