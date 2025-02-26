U.S. Physical Therapy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.9 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.9 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $180.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.7 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $671.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USPH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.