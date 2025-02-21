U.S. Cellular: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported profit of $5 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported profit of $5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $970 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $39 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.77 billion.

