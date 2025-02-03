Tyson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $359…

On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $13.62 billion in the period.

