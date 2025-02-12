Tyler Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $65.2…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $65.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $541.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $539.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $263 million, or $6.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.14 billion.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.90 to $11.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.34 billion.

