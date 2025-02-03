Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a loss of $31.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $88.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Twist Bioscience said it expects revenue in the range of $91 million to $93 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $372 million to $379 million.

