Twilio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $109.4 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Twilio expects its per-share earnings to range from 88 cents to 93 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

