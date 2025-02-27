Tutor Perini: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Thursday reported a loss of $79.4 million…

The Sylmar, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.51 per share.

The construction company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $163.7 million, or $3.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.33 billion.

Tutor Perini expects full-year earnings to be $1.50 to $1.90 per share.

