Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Grafton 64, Heritage 31
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Cosby 67, Deep Run 45
Glen Allen 48, Thomas Dale 40
Highland Springs 66, Grassfield 60
Manchester 81, Western Branch 40
Region B=
Semifinal=
Gainesville 57, Colonial Forge 47
Osbourn Park 64, Freedom – South Riding 11
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
James Robinson 47, TJ-Alexandria 30
South County 53, West Springfield 36
West Potomac 47, Hayfield 42
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Centreville 47, McLean 33
Chantilly 48, Washington-Liberty 40
Langley 61, James Madison 44
Oakton 49, Yorktown 43
Class 5=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Deep Creek 81, Ocean Lakes 36
Kellam 72, Green Run 29
Princess Anne 97, Great Bridge 19
Salem-Va. Beach 64, Indian River 33
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
King’s Fork High School 64, Granby 30
Menchville 91, Bethel 14
Nansemond River 51, Woodside 43
Warwick 33, Maury 32
Class 4=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Gloucester 38, Smithfield 24
Warhill 55, Churchland 24
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Chancellor 44, Courtland 23
Hanover 59, Dinwiddie 20
Henrico 74, Powhatan 31
Monacan 71, Mechanicsville 22
Region C=
Semifinal=
Heritage 67, Loudoun County 37
Woodgrove 60, Loudoun Valley 35
Class 3=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Heritage (Lynchburg) 0, Grafton 0
Hopewell 76, New Kent 30
Lafayette 51, Tabb 18
Lake Taylor 61, York 21
Region B=
Semifinal=
Brentsville 57, Culpeper 47
James Monroe 54, Meridian 38
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Abingdon 70, Pulaski County 57
Lord Botetourt 79, Christiansburg 34
Magna Vista 50, Bassett 30
Staunton River 37, Hidden Valley 36
Class 2=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Bruton 65, Greensville County 56
John Marshall 91, Arcadia 27
Poquoson 63, Amelia County 47
Prince Edward County 105, Southampton 9
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Clarke County 94, Page County 32
Stuarts Draft 55, Riverheads 31
Woodstock Central 46, Buckingham County 27
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Gretna 68, Appomattox 59
James River 62, Radford 59
Liberty-Bedford 73, Patrick County 37
Martinsville 39, Chatham 28
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Central – Wise 88, Lebanon 21
Gate City 51, Virginia 33
Graham 52, Union 47
Ridgeview 72, Marion 37
Class 1=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Colonial Beach 44, Lancaster 11
Essex 64, Charles City County 32
West Point 41, K&Q Central 23
Westmoreland County 55, Northumberland 30
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Fort Chiswell 51, Eastern Montgomery 13
Galax 36, Parry McCluer High School 20
George Wythe 68, Bath County 18
Narrows 72, Bland County 65
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Grundy 47, Rural Retreat 35
Honaker 51, Eastside 35
J.I. Burton 60, Chilhowie 29
Twin Springs 73, Hurley 21
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
First Round=
Episcopal 76, Bishop O’Connell 69
Flint Hill 50, Collegiate-Richmond 22
Potomac School 56, St. Catherine’s 44
Trinity Episcopal 64, St. Gertrude 46
Division II=
First Round=
Miller School 61, Trinity Christian School 23
Seton School 68, Fredericksburg Christian 53
The Covenant School 66, Norfolk Collegiate 28
Va. Episcopal 59, Highland-Warrenton 28
Division III=
First Round=
Greenbrier Christian 30, Timberlake Christian 27
Hampton Christian 61, Kenston Forest 33
Wakefield School 41, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 22
Westover Christian 40, Portsmouth Christian 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
