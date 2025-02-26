Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Grafton 64, Heritage 31 VHSL Playoffs= Class 6= Region A= Quarterfinal= Cosby 67, Deep Run 45 Glen…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Grafton 64, Heritage 31

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Cosby 67, Deep Run 45

Glen Allen 48, Thomas Dale 40

Highland Springs 66, Grassfield 60

Manchester 81, Western Branch 40

Region B=

Semifinal=

Gainesville 57, Colonial Forge 47

Osbourn Park 64, Freedom – South Riding 11

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

James Robinson 47, TJ-Alexandria 30

South County 53, West Springfield 36

West Potomac 47, Hayfield 42

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Centreville 47, McLean 33

Chantilly 48, Washington-Liberty 40

Langley 61, James Madison 44

Oakton 49, Yorktown 43

Class 5=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Deep Creek 81, Ocean Lakes 36

Kellam 72, Green Run 29

Princess Anne 97, Great Bridge 19

Salem-Va. Beach 64, Indian River 33

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

King’s Fork High School 64, Granby 30

Menchville 91, Bethel 14

Nansemond River 51, Woodside 43

Warwick 33, Maury 32

Class 4=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Gloucester 38, Smithfield 24

Warhill 55, Churchland 24

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Chancellor 44, Courtland 23

Hanover 59, Dinwiddie 20

Henrico 74, Powhatan 31

Monacan 71, Mechanicsville 22

Region C=

Semifinal=

Heritage 67, Loudoun County 37

Woodgrove 60, Loudoun Valley 35

Class 3=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Heritage (Lynchburg) 0, Grafton 0

Hopewell 76, New Kent 30

Lafayette 51, Tabb 18

Lake Taylor 61, York 21

Region B=

Semifinal=

Brentsville 57, Culpeper 47

James Monroe 54, Meridian 38

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Abingdon 70, Pulaski County 57

Lord Botetourt 79, Christiansburg 34

Magna Vista 50, Bassett 30

Staunton River 37, Hidden Valley 36

Class 2=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Bruton 65, Greensville County 56

John Marshall 91, Arcadia 27

Poquoson 63, Amelia County 47

Prince Edward County 105, Southampton 9

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Clarke County 94, Page County 32

Stuarts Draft 55, Riverheads 31

Woodstock Central 46, Buckingham County 27

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Gretna 68, Appomattox 59

James River 62, Radford 59

Liberty-Bedford 73, Patrick County 37

Martinsville 39, Chatham 28

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Central – Wise 88, Lebanon 21

Gate City 51, Virginia 33

Graham 52, Union 47

Ridgeview 72, Marion 37

Class 1=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Colonial Beach 44, Lancaster 11

Essex 64, Charles City County 32

West Point 41, K&Q Central 23

Westmoreland County 55, Northumberland 30

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Fort Chiswell 51, Eastern Montgomery 13

Galax 36, Parry McCluer High School 20

George Wythe 68, Bath County 18

Narrows 72, Bland County 65

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Grundy 47, Rural Retreat 35

Honaker 51, Eastside 35

J.I. Burton 60, Chilhowie 29

Twin Springs 73, Hurley 21

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

First Round=

Episcopal 76, Bishop O’Connell 69

Flint Hill 50, Collegiate-Richmond 22

Potomac School 56, St. Catherine’s 44

Trinity Episcopal 64, St. Gertrude 46

Division II=

First Round=

Miller School 61, Trinity Christian School 23

Seton School 68, Fredericksburg Christian 53

The Covenant School 66, Norfolk Collegiate 28

Va. Episcopal 59, Highland-Warrenton 28

Division III=

First Round=

Greenbrier Christian 30, Timberlake Christian 27

Hampton Christian 61, Kenston Forest 33

Wakefield School 41, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 22

Westover Christian 40, Portsmouth Christian 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.