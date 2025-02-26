Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Glen Allen 62, Thomas Dale 50
Highland Springs 68, Manchester 52
Landstown 81, Cosby 59
Oscar Smith 79, Western Branch 58
Region B=
Semifinal=
Colonial Forge 65, Forest Park 44
Patriot 63, Gainesville 56
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
C. G. Woodson 66, James Robinson 36
Hayfield 68, Lake Braddock 47
South County 66, Edison 59
West Potomac 59, West Springfield 42
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
James Madison 42, McLean 33
Oakton 49, Yorktown 43
South Lakes 60, George Marshall 44
Westfield 63, Wakefield 30
Class 5=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
First Colonial 70, Kellam 62
Indian River 59, Kempsville 51
Princess Anne 64, Frank Cox 46
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
King’s Fork High School 63, Kecoughtan 45
Maury 46, Granby 41
Nansemond River 76, Norview 65
Woodside 69, Bethel 31
Class 4=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Churchland 60, Warhill 47
Denbigh 45, Manor High School 39
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Atlee 73, Caroline 43
Eastern View 68, Powhatan 40
Monacan 72, Courtland 63
Varina 80, Hanover 47
Region C=
Semifinal=
Heritage 58, Broad Run 56
Tuscarora 69, Loudoun County 35
Class 3=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Heritage 66, Petersburg 61
Hopewell 54, I. C. Norcom High School 35
Lake Taylor 63, Lafayette 38
New Kent 94, Lakeland (VA) 69
Region B=
Semifinal=
Meridian 59, Skyline 53
William Monroe 46, Fauquier 43
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Carroll County 81, Lord Botetourt 64
Cave Spring 66, Abingdon 48
Hidden Valley 52, William Byrd 48
Northside 80, Tunstall 62
Class 2=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Bruton 67, Nottoway 65
Greensville County 81, Prince Edward County 36
John Marshall 124, King William 52
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Buckingham County 62, Strasburg 57
Fort Defiance 62, Stuarts Draft 61
Luray 75, Page County 41
Woodstock Central 99, Riverheads 59
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Dan River 80, Glenvar 76
Floyd County 57, Martinsville 23
Gretna 51, Radford 40
Nelson County 48, Appomattox 39
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Central – Wise 87, Marion 66
Gate City 55, Lebanon 52
Graham 60, Union 51
Virginia 71, Lee High 60
Class 1=
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Auburn 73, Eastern Montgomery 60
Fort Chiswell 89, Narrows 84
George Wythe 103, Highland-Monterey 37
Parry McCluer High School 71, Grayson County 36
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Chilhowie 61, Grundy 59
Eastside 54, Northwood 35
J.I. Burton 60, Hurley 32
Patrick Henry 70, Twin Springs 39
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
First Round=
Bishop Ireton 76, Episcopal 59
St. Annes-Belfield 92, Flint Hill 72
St. Christopher’s 67, Catholic 61
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 70, Trinity Episcopal 50
Division II=
First Round=
Fredericksburg Christian 71, Norfolk Collegiate 54
Hargrave Military 71, Nansemond-Suffolk 52
Seton School 67, Va. Episcopal 55
Steward School 63, Atlantic Shores Christian 55
Division III=
First Round=
New Covenant 65, Christ Chapel Academy 41
Portsmouth Christian 74, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40
Tandem Friends School 64, Kenston Forest 55
Wakefield School 56, Brunswick Academy 42
Division IV=
First Round=
Broadwater Academy 48, Tidewater Academy 47
Denbigh Baptist 63, Timberlake Christian 44
Grove Avenue Baptist 91, Wakefield Country Day 32
Westover Christian 38, Carlisle 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
