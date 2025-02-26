Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 6= Region A= Quarterfinal= Glen Allen 62, Thomas Dale 50 Highland Springs 68, Manchester…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Glen Allen 62, Thomas Dale 50

Highland Springs 68, Manchester 52

Landstown 81, Cosby 59

Oscar Smith 79, Western Branch 58

Region B=

Semifinal=

Colonial Forge 65, Forest Park 44

Patriot 63, Gainesville 56

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

C. G. Woodson 66, James Robinson 36

Hayfield 68, Lake Braddock 47

South County 66, Edison 59

West Potomac 59, West Springfield 42

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

James Madison 42, McLean 33

Oakton 49, Yorktown 43

South Lakes 60, George Marshall 44

Westfield 63, Wakefield 30

Class 5=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

First Colonial 70, Kellam 62

Indian River 59, Kempsville 51

Princess Anne 64, Frank Cox 46

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

King’s Fork High School 63, Kecoughtan 45

Maury 46, Granby 41

Nansemond River 76, Norview 65

Woodside 69, Bethel 31

Class 4=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Churchland 60, Warhill 47

Denbigh 45, Manor High School 39

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Atlee 73, Caroline 43

Eastern View 68, Powhatan 40

Monacan 72, Courtland 63

Varina 80, Hanover 47

Region C=

Semifinal=

Heritage 58, Broad Run 56

Tuscarora 69, Loudoun County 35

Class 3=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Heritage 66, Petersburg 61

Hopewell 54, I. C. Norcom High School 35

Lake Taylor 63, Lafayette 38

New Kent 94, Lakeland (VA) 69

Region B=

Semifinal=

Meridian 59, Skyline 53

William Monroe 46, Fauquier 43

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Carroll County 81, Lord Botetourt 64

Cave Spring 66, Abingdon 48

Hidden Valley 52, William Byrd 48

Northside 80, Tunstall 62

Class 2=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Bruton 67, Nottoway 65

Greensville County 81, Prince Edward County 36

John Marshall 124, King William 52

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Buckingham County 62, Strasburg 57

Fort Defiance 62, Stuarts Draft 61

Luray 75, Page County 41

Woodstock Central 99, Riverheads 59

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Dan River 80, Glenvar 76

Floyd County 57, Martinsville 23

Gretna 51, Radford 40

Nelson County 48, Appomattox 39

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Central – Wise 87, Marion 66

Gate City 55, Lebanon 52

Graham 60, Union 51

Virginia 71, Lee High 60

Class 1=

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Auburn 73, Eastern Montgomery 60

Fort Chiswell 89, Narrows 84

George Wythe 103, Highland-Monterey 37

Parry McCluer High School 71, Grayson County 36

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Chilhowie 61, Grundy 59

Eastside 54, Northwood 35

J.I. Burton 60, Hurley 32

Patrick Henry 70, Twin Springs 39

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

First Round=

Bishop Ireton 76, Episcopal 59

St. Annes-Belfield 92, Flint Hill 72

St. Christopher’s 67, Catholic 61

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 70, Trinity Episcopal 50

Division II=

First Round=

Fredericksburg Christian 71, Norfolk Collegiate 54

Hargrave Military 71, Nansemond-Suffolk 52

Seton School 67, Va. Episcopal 55

Steward School 63, Atlantic Shores Christian 55

Division III=

First Round=

New Covenant 65, Christ Chapel Academy 41

Portsmouth Christian 74, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40

Tandem Friends School 64, Kenston Forest 55

Wakefield School 56, Brunswick Academy 42

Division IV=

First Round=

Broadwater Academy 48, Tidewater Academy 47

Denbigh Baptist 63, Timberlake Christian 44

Grove Avenue Baptist 91, Wakefield Country Day 32

Westover Christian 38, Carlisle 34

