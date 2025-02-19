Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 56, Central – Wise 45
Alleghany 41, Floyd County 27
Appomattox 51, Dan River 46
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 28, Goochland 25
Blacksburg 71, Christiansburg 32
Bland County 52, Grayson County 23
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 42, Fuqua School 37
Broadwater Academy 33, Atlantic Shores Christian 21
Carmel 56, Grace Christian 41
Chancellor 49, King George 36
Chatham 38, Altavista 30
Clarke County 85, Rappahannock County 32
Deep Creek 69, Lakeland (VA) 14
Dominion 51, Rock Ridge 32
Douglas Freeman 64, TJHS 6
E.C. Glass 50, Rustburg 38
Essex 56, Rappahannock 19
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 51, Fairfax Christian 16
Flint Hill 60, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 50
Galax 53, Giles 15
Grace Christian 30, Dayspring 21
Grafton 62, Jamestown 40, 6OT
Granby 56, Churchland 21
Greenbrier Christian 37, StoneBridge School 26
Gretna 45, William Campbell 26
Hampton 66, Bethel 15
Hampton Roads 44, Norfolk Collegiate 36
Hanover 64, Dinwiddie 27
Hayfield 70, Annandale 11
Henrico 57, Varina 10
Heritage (Lynchburg) 62, Brookville 52
Heritage 48, Kecoughtan 30
Highland-Warrenton 43, Foxcroft 15
I. C. Norcom High School 67, Booker T. Washington 4
Indian River 56, Hickory 39
James Madison 50, South Lakes 33
James River 43, Clover Hill 37
Jefferson Forest 48, Liberty Christian 45
John Marshall 54, J.R. Tucker 34
Kellam 68, Norview 23
King’s Fork High School 60, Western Branch 36
Lafayette 84, Bruton 31
Lancaster 26, Northumberland 23
Lebanon 61, Richlands 29
Liberty-Bedford 65, Amherst County 42
Lighthouse Baptist 37, Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 6
Lloyd Bird 65, Cosby 50
Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 52, Meadowbrook 26
Matoaca 54, Midlothian 37
Maury 52, Lake Taylor 23
Mechanicsville High School 65, Spotsylvania 29
Menchville 86, Denbigh 6
Middlesex 31, Charles City County High School 17
Miller School 50, North Cross 16
Mills Godwin 43, Hermitage 19
Monacan 76, Powhatan 46
Mount Vernon 47, Falls Church 37
Nansemond River 61, Grassfield 46
Narrows 68, Bath County 37
New Kent 36, Poquoson 33
Norfolk Christian School 72, Nansemond-Suffolk 21
Oakton 60, Westfield 30
Osbourn Park 69, Gainesville 19
Pocomoke, Md. 50, Nandua 29
Princess Anne 69, Kempsville 22
Riverbend 42, Colonial Forge 41
Salem 52, Patrick Henry 48
Seton School 62, Fredericksburg Christian 28
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 55, United Christian Academy 43
Smithfield 41, York 37
St. Annes-Belfield 68, St. Gertrude 45
St. Michael 35, Tandem Friends School 29
Steward School 65, Norfolk Academy 24
Trinity Episcopal 60, St. Margaret’s 47
Twin Springs 44, Eastside 43
Virginia Beach Catholic 87, Cape Henry Collegiate 16
Wakefield School 43, Randolph-Macon Academy 23
Warhill 58, Tabb 18
Warwick 68, Phoebus 28
West Point 60, Surry County 11
West Potomac 66, Alexandria City 34
Westmoreland County 50, Colonial Beach 40
William Byrd 55, Northside 45
Woodside 63, Gloucester 38
Woodstock Central 40, Strasburg 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.