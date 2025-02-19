Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 56, Central – Wise 45 Alleghany 41, Floyd County 27 Appomattox 51, Dan River 46 Appomattox…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 56, Central – Wise 45

Alleghany 41, Floyd County 27

Appomattox 51, Dan River 46

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 28, Goochland 25

Blacksburg 71, Christiansburg 32

Bland County 52, Grayson County 23

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 42, Fuqua School 37

Broadwater Academy 33, Atlantic Shores Christian 21

Carmel 56, Grace Christian 41

Chancellor 49, King George 36

Chatham 38, Altavista 30

Clarke County 85, Rappahannock County 32

Deep Creek 69, Lakeland (VA) 14

Dominion 51, Rock Ridge 32

Douglas Freeman 64, TJHS 6

E.C. Glass 50, Rustburg 38

Essex 56, Rappahannock 19

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 51, Fairfax Christian 16

Flint Hill 60, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 50

Galax 53, Giles 15

Grace Christian 30, Dayspring 21

Grafton 62, Jamestown 40, 6OT

Granby 56, Churchland 21

Greenbrier Christian 37, StoneBridge School 26

Gretna 45, William Campbell 26

Hampton 66, Bethel 15

Hampton Roads 44, Norfolk Collegiate 36

Hanover 64, Dinwiddie 27

Hayfield 70, Annandale 11

Henrico 57, Varina 10

Heritage (Lynchburg) 62, Brookville 52

Heritage 48, Kecoughtan 30

Highland-Warrenton 43, Foxcroft 15

I. C. Norcom High School 67, Booker T. Washington 4

Indian River 56, Hickory 39

James Madison 50, South Lakes 33

James River 43, Clover Hill 37

Jefferson Forest 48, Liberty Christian 45

John Marshall 54, J.R. Tucker 34

Kellam 68, Norview 23

King’s Fork High School 60, Western Branch 36

Lafayette 84, Bruton 31

Lancaster 26, Northumberland 23

Lebanon 61, Richlands 29

Liberty-Bedford 65, Amherst County 42

Lighthouse Baptist 37, Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 6

Lloyd Bird 65, Cosby 50

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 52, Meadowbrook 26

Matoaca 54, Midlothian 37

Maury 52, Lake Taylor 23

Mechanicsville High School 65, Spotsylvania 29

Menchville 86, Denbigh 6

Middlesex 31, Charles City County High School 17

Miller School 50, North Cross 16

Mills Godwin 43, Hermitage 19

Monacan 76, Powhatan 46

Mount Vernon 47, Falls Church 37

Nansemond River 61, Grassfield 46

Narrows 68, Bath County 37

New Kent 36, Poquoson 33

Norfolk Christian School 72, Nansemond-Suffolk 21

Oakton 60, Westfield 30

Osbourn Park 69, Gainesville 19

Pocomoke, Md. 50, Nandua 29

Princess Anne 69, Kempsville 22

Riverbend 42, Colonial Forge 41

Salem 52, Patrick Henry 48

Seton School 62, Fredericksburg Christian 28

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 55, United Christian Academy 43

Smithfield 41, York 37

St. Annes-Belfield 68, St. Gertrude 45

St. Michael 35, Tandem Friends School 29

Steward School 65, Norfolk Academy 24

Trinity Episcopal 60, St. Margaret’s 47

Twin Springs 44, Eastside 43

Virginia Beach Catholic 87, Cape Henry Collegiate 16

Wakefield School 43, Randolph-Macon Academy 23

Warhill 58, Tabb 18

Warwick 68, Phoebus 28

West Point 60, Surry County 11

West Potomac 66, Alexandria City 34

Westmoreland County 50, Colonial Beach 40

William Byrd 55, Northside 45

Woodside 63, Gloucester 38

Woodstock Central 40, Strasburg 34

