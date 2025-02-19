Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 63, Justice High School 48
Appalachian Christian 47, Faith Christian-Roanoke 43
Appomattox 53, Dan River 48
Auburn 75, Galax 65
Bishop O’Connell 65, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 59
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72, Southampton Academy 48
Carroll County 67, Alleghany 50
Chancellor 63, King George 60
Chatham 71, Altavista 55
Chilhowie 58, Holston 29
Christiansburg 60, Blacksburg 49
Churchland 75, Granby 45
Colonial Forge 55, Riverbend 53
Denbigh 68, Menchville 42
Dominion 56, Rock Ridge 55
E.C. Glass 77, Rustburg 36
Edison 80, John R. Lewis 40
Episcopal 58, Landon, Md. 56
Forest Park 66, Potomac 55
Fort Chiswell 71, Giles 29
Fredericksburg Christian 62, Virginia Academy 57
GW-Danville 68, Halifax County 48
Grayson County 52, Bland County 50
Gretna 64, William Campbell 48
Hampton 66, Bethel 36
Hanover 64, Armstrong 58
Hargrave Military 60, Va. Episcopal 51
Hayfield 91, Falls Church 29
Heritage (Lynchburg) 69, Brookville 58
Heritage 82, Kecoughtan 65
Hermitage 69, Mills Godwin 59
Huguenot 85, Midlothian 65
I. C. Norcom High School 70, Booker T. Washington 32
Indian River 75, Hickory 64, OT
James Madison 49, Centreville 44
James Monroe 78, Spotsylvania 35
King Abdullah 63, Randolph-Macon Academy 60
King’s Fork High School 64, Western Branch 63
Lake Braddock 49, James Robinson 43
Lebanon 85, Tazewell 44
Liberty Christian 72, Jefferson Forest 62
Liberty-Bedford 65, Amherst County 45
Lloyd Bird 86, Cosby 64
Luray 65, Page County 51
Manchester 101, RHSA 30
Middlesex 77, Charles City County High School 60
Monacan 62, Powhatan 37
Nansemond River 84, Grassfield 64
Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 43
Norfolk Collegiate 50, Cape Henry Collegiate 48
North Cross 76, Roanoke Catholic 54
Northside 85, William Byrd 52
Oakton 66, Chantilly 62
Oscar Smith 106, Great Bridge 42
Patrick Henry 77, Northwood 30
Patriot 64, Freedom – South Riding 52
Peninsula Catholic 63, Norfolk Academy 50
Princess Anne 1, Kempsville 0
Rappahannock 56, Essex 53
Roanoke Valley Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 29
Salem 68, Patrick Henry 61
Sherando 70, Liberty-Bealeton 35
South County 70, West Springfield 46
Southwest Virginia Home School 75, Lynchburg Home School 65
Staunton 78, Harrisonburg 55
Steward School 73, Nansemond-Suffolk 48
StoneBridge School 55, Greenbrier Christian 51
Tabb 64, Poquoson 43
Tandem Friends School 58, Wakefield School 51
Union 58, Gate City 52, OT
Varina 79, Henrico 45
Virginia 67, Graham 62
Virginia Beach Catholic 78, Hampton Roads 15
Warwick 79, Phoebus 70
William Fleming 65, Staunton River 59
Woodside 90, Gloucester 31
Woodstock Central 53, Strasburg 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.