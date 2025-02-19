Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 63, Justice High School 48 Appalachian Christian 47, Faith Christian-Roanoke 43 Appomattox 53, Dan River 48…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 63, Justice High School 48

Appalachian Christian 47, Faith Christian-Roanoke 43

Appomattox 53, Dan River 48

Auburn 75, Galax 65

Bishop O’Connell 65, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 59

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72, Southampton Academy 48

Carroll County 67, Alleghany 50

Chancellor 63, King George 60

Chatham 71, Altavista 55

Chilhowie 58, Holston 29

Christiansburg 60, Blacksburg 49

Churchland 75, Granby 45

Colonial Forge 55, Riverbend 53

Denbigh 68, Menchville 42

Dominion 56, Rock Ridge 55

E.C. Glass 77, Rustburg 36

Edison 80, John R. Lewis 40

Episcopal 58, Landon, Md. 56

Forest Park 66, Potomac 55

Fort Chiswell 71, Giles 29

Fredericksburg Christian 62, Virginia Academy 57

GW-Danville 68, Halifax County 48

Grayson County 52, Bland County 50

Gretna 64, William Campbell 48

Hampton 66, Bethel 36

Hanover 64, Armstrong 58

Hargrave Military 60, Va. Episcopal 51

Hayfield 91, Falls Church 29

Heritage (Lynchburg) 69, Brookville 58

Heritage 82, Kecoughtan 65

Hermitage 69, Mills Godwin 59

Huguenot 85, Midlothian 65

I. C. Norcom High School 70, Booker T. Washington 32

Indian River 75, Hickory 64, OT

James Madison 49, Centreville 44

James Monroe 78, Spotsylvania 35

King Abdullah 63, Randolph-Macon Academy 60

King’s Fork High School 64, Western Branch 63

Lake Braddock 49, James Robinson 43

Lebanon 85, Tazewell 44

Liberty Christian 72, Jefferson Forest 62

Liberty-Bedford 65, Amherst County 45

Lloyd Bird 86, Cosby 64

Luray 65, Page County 51

Manchester 101, RHSA 30

Middlesex 77, Charles City County High School 60

Monacan 62, Powhatan 37

Nansemond River 84, Grassfield 64

Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 43

Norfolk Collegiate 50, Cape Henry Collegiate 48

North Cross 76, Roanoke Catholic 54

Northside 85, William Byrd 52

Oakton 66, Chantilly 62

Oscar Smith 106, Great Bridge 42

Patrick Henry 77, Northwood 30

Patriot 64, Freedom – South Riding 52

Peninsula Catholic 63, Norfolk Academy 50

Princess Anne 1, Kempsville 0

Rappahannock 56, Essex 53

Roanoke Valley Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 29

Salem 68, Patrick Henry 61

Sherando 70, Liberty-Bealeton 35

South County 70, West Springfield 46

Southwest Virginia Home School 75, Lynchburg Home School 65

Staunton 78, Harrisonburg 55

Steward School 73, Nansemond-Suffolk 48

StoneBridge School 55, Greenbrier Christian 51

Tabb 64, Poquoson 43

Tandem Friends School 58, Wakefield School 51

Union 58, Gate City 52, OT

Varina 79, Henrico 45

Virginia 67, Graham 62

Virginia Beach Catholic 78, Hampton Roads 15

Warwick 79, Phoebus 70

William Fleming 65, Staunton River 59

Woodside 90, Gloucester 31

Woodstock Central 53, Strasburg 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.