Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle def. Roanoke Catholic, forfeit

Central – Wise 45, Ridgeview 41

Deep Creek 94, Great Bridge 20

Gate City 42, Abingdon 40

Grassfield 70, Lakeland (VA) 32

Indian River 47, Oscar Smith 19

Kellam 52, Salem-Va. Beach 48

King’s Fork High School 61, Hickory 22

Nansemond River 71, Western Branch 47

Norfolk Academy 42, Frank Cox 27

Norfolk Christian School 81, Hampton Roads 58

Ocean Lakes 49, Kempsville 21

Princess Anne 70, Tallwood 9

Union 59, Lee High 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appomattox vs. William Campbell, ppd.

C. G. Woodson vs. Fairfax, ccd.

Galax vs. Bland County, ppd.

Good Counsel, Md. vs. Bishop O’Connell, ppd.

Hurley vs. Phelps, Ky., ppd.

Mathews vs. Carver, ppd.

Mechanicsville High School vs. Highland Springs, ppd.

New Kent vs. Smithfield, ccd.

Oakton vs. James Madison, ppd.

Prince George vs. Meadowbrook, ccd.

Salem vs. Pulaski County, ppd.

Spotsylvania vs. James Monroe, ppd.

West Springfield vs. James Robinson, ccd.

Western Albemarle vs. Loudoun County, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

