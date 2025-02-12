Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Central – Wise 65, Ridgeview 49 Eastside 69, Rye Cove 37 First Colonial 69, Bayside 57 Frank…

Central – Wise 65, Ridgeview 49

Eastside 69, Rye Cove 37

First Colonial 69, Bayside 57

Frank Cox 44, Norfolk Academy 39, OT

Kellam 60, Salem-Va. Beach 45

Kempsville 69, Ocean Lakes 51

King’s Fork High School 77, Hickory 44

Lakeland (VA) 99, Grassfield 82

Nansemond River 64, Western Branch 53

Norfolk Christian School 52, Hampton Roads 47

Oscar Smith 77, Indian River 58

Princess Anne 56, Tallwood 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carver vs. Mathews, ppd.

James Madison vs. Oakton, ppd.

James Robinson vs. West Springfield, ccd.

Pulaski County vs. Salem, ppd.

William Campbell vs. Appomattox, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

