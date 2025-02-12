Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central – Wise 65, Ridgeview 49
Eastside 69, Rye Cove 37
First Colonial 69, Bayside 57
Frank Cox 44, Norfolk Academy 39, OT
Kellam 60, Salem-Va. Beach 45
Kempsville 69, Ocean Lakes 51
King’s Fork High School 77, Hickory 44
Lakeland (VA) 99, Grassfield 82
Nansemond River 64, Western Branch 53
Norfolk Christian School 52, Hampton Roads 47
Oscar Smith 77, Indian River 58
Princess Anne 56, Tallwood 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carver vs. Mathews, ppd.
James Madison vs. Oakton, ppd.
James Robinson vs. West Springfield, ccd.
Pulaski County vs. Salem, ppd.
William Campbell vs. Appomattox, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.