Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 78, Fluvanna 38

Alleghany 62, Patrick County 38

Annandale 64, John R. Lewis 42

Arcadia 82, Nandua 46

Atlee 67, Armstrong 52

Battlefield 93, Unity Reed 49

Bethel 56, Kecoughtan 52

Bland County 60, Giles 57

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 64, Southampton Academy 55

Brunswick 67, Surry County 50

Buckingham County 86, Amelia County 53

Cape Henry Collegiate 71, Hampton Roads 34

Carroll County 84, Floyd County 55

Cave Spring 51, Blacksburg 50

Central – Wise 82, Union 63

Charlottesville 55, Goochland 49

Chatham 74, William Campbell 24

Chilhowie 66, Rural Retreat 26

Colonial Forge 57, Brooke Point 52

Courtland 57, Chancellor 28

Dematha, Md. 67, Bishop O’Connell 58

Dinwiddie 78, Prince George 31

Douglas Freeman 60, Hermitage 30

East Rockingham 57, William Monroe 46

Eastern View 68, Spotsylvania 44

Fairfax Christian 71, Va. Episcopal 44

Fauquier 75, Liberty-Bealeton 51

Flint Hill 84, Maret, D.C. 56

Fort Chiswell 81, Galax 53

Fort Defiance 80, Buffalo Gap 33

George Marshall 56, Washington-Liberty 35

Gill Grove Baptist 67, Landmark Christian 52

Graham 81, Richlands 30

Grundy 86, Twin Valley 36

Halifax County 61, Martinsville 49

Hampton 78, Phoebus 64

Henrico 78, Mechanicsville High School 56

Heritage (Lynchburg) 63, Amherst County 37

Heritage 81, Warwick 79

Highland Springs 71, Patrick Henry 41

Highland-Monterey 61, Eastern Montgomery 49

Highland-Warrenton 70, Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 38

Hopewell 72, Meadowbrook 58

J.R. Tucker 72, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 40

James Monroe 57, Culpeper 50

Jefferson Forest 56, Liberty-Bedford 46

John Battle 63, Lee High 50

John Handley 85, James Wood 46

K&Q Central 70, Carver 25

Kellam 52, Frank Cox 36

King William 57, Charles City County High School 47

King’s Fork High School 76, Grassfield 41

Lancaster 60, Essex 46

Landon, Md. 63, Episcopal 57

Landstown 74, Bayside 41

Liberty Christian 65, Rustburg 49

Lighthouse Baptist 65, Frederick Baptist, Md. 63

Madison County 64, Stonewall Jackson 25

Massaponax 62, North Stafford 24

Matoaca 53, Petersburg 47

Mecklenburg County 56, Magna Vista 53, OT

Menchville 65, Gloucester 55

Millbrook 69, Skyline 58

Mills Godwin 68, TJHS 55

Monticello 66, Louisa 37

Nansemond River 73, Deep Creek 44

Nansemond-Suffolk 66, Norfolk Collegiate 62

Narrows 68, Craig County 29

Nelson County 69, Appomattox 52

New Bridge Academy 47, Farmville Homeschool 45

Northampton 70, Chincoteague 45

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 58, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 53

Northumberland 66, Colonial Beach 51

Oscar Smith 83, Lakeland (VA) 69

Page County 63, Clarke County 48

Patrick Henry 56, Hidden Valley 55

Patrick Henry 99, Honaker 39

Paul VI Catholic High School 76, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 33

Peninsula Catholic 73, Norfolk Academy 58

Portsmouth Christian 58, Denbigh Baptist 35

Potomac 60, Colgan 47

Potomac School 66, Saint James, Md. 41

Princess Anne 77, Ocean Lakes 29

Radford 51, Glenvar 47

Randolph-Macon Academy 67, King Abdullah 51

Rappahannock County 64, Strasburg 58

Regents 65, United Christian Academy 41

Ridgeview 63, Gate City 60, OT

Ridgeview Christian 71, Mt Carmel 29

Riverbend 56, Stafford 53

Riverside 74, Potomac Falls 58

Roanoke Catholic 68, New Covenant 62

South County 72, West Springfield 55

Southampton 65, Windsor 49

Spotswood 77, Rockbridge County 44

Springdale Prep, Md. 74, Virginia Academy 37

St. Annes-Belfield 89, Trinity Episcopal 66

St. Christopher’s 61, Benedictine 52

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 54, St. Albans, D.C. 48

Staunton 70, Stuarts Draft 47

Steward School 80, Walsingham Academy 41

StoneBridge School 65, Gateway Christian 44

Summit Christian Academy 62, TEACH Homeschool 32

TJ-Alexandria 46, Justice High School 41

Tandem Friends School 62, Fredericksburg Academy 50

Temple Christian 46, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 38

Turner Ashby 54, Harrisonburg 46

Varina 79, Hanover 33

Veritas Collegiate Academy 70, Carmel 66

Veritas Collegiate Academy 96, SPIRIT Home School 82

Virginia 86, Tazewell 58

Virginia Beach Catholic 75, Norfolk Christian School 33

Warhill 45, Jamestown 29

Western Albemarle 65, Orange County 35

Western Branch 88, Hickory 47

William Byrd 62, Franklin County 45

William Fleming 68, Lord Botetourt 58

Wilson Memorial 73, Riverheads 53

Woodgrove 54, Loudoun County 50

Woodside 68, Denbigh 66, OT

Woodstock Central 59, Luray 37

___

