Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 78, Fluvanna 38
Alleghany 62, Patrick County 38
Annandale 64, John R. Lewis 42
Arcadia 82, Nandua 46
Atlee 67, Armstrong 52
Battlefield 93, Unity Reed 49
Bethel 56, Kecoughtan 52
Bland County 60, Giles 57
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 64, Southampton Academy 55
Brunswick 67, Surry County 50
Buckingham County 86, Amelia County 53
Cape Henry Collegiate 71, Hampton Roads 34
Carroll County 84, Floyd County 55
Cave Spring 51, Blacksburg 50
Central – Wise 82, Union 63
Charlottesville 55, Goochland 49
Chatham 74, William Campbell 24
Chilhowie 66, Rural Retreat 26
Colonial Forge 57, Brooke Point 52
Courtland 57, Chancellor 28
Dematha, Md. 67, Bishop O’Connell 58
Dinwiddie 78, Prince George 31
Douglas Freeman 60, Hermitage 30
East Rockingham 57, William Monroe 46
Eastern View 68, Spotsylvania 44
Fairfax Christian 71, Va. Episcopal 44
Fauquier 75, Liberty-Bealeton 51
Flint Hill 84, Maret, D.C. 56
Fort Chiswell 81, Galax 53
Fort Defiance 80, Buffalo Gap 33
George Marshall 56, Washington-Liberty 35
Gill Grove Baptist 67, Landmark Christian 52
Graham 81, Richlands 30
Grundy 86, Twin Valley 36
Halifax County 61, Martinsville 49
Hampton 78, Phoebus 64
Henrico 78, Mechanicsville High School 56
Heritage (Lynchburg) 63, Amherst County 37
Heritage 81, Warwick 79
Highland Springs 71, Patrick Henry 41
Highland-Monterey 61, Eastern Montgomery 49
Highland-Warrenton 70, Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 38
Hopewell 72, Meadowbrook 58
J.R. Tucker 72, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 40
James Monroe 57, Culpeper 50
Jefferson Forest 56, Liberty-Bedford 46
John Battle 63, Lee High 50
John Handley 85, James Wood 46
K&Q Central 70, Carver 25
Kellam 52, Frank Cox 36
King William 57, Charles City County High School 47
King’s Fork High School 76, Grassfield 41
Lancaster 60, Essex 46
Landon, Md. 63, Episcopal 57
Landstown 74, Bayside 41
Liberty Christian 65, Rustburg 49
Lighthouse Baptist 65, Frederick Baptist, Md. 63
Madison County 64, Stonewall Jackson 25
Massaponax 62, North Stafford 24
Matoaca 53, Petersburg 47
Mecklenburg County 56, Magna Vista 53, OT
Menchville 65, Gloucester 55
Millbrook 69, Skyline 58
Mills Godwin 68, TJHS 55
Monticello 66, Louisa 37
Nansemond River 73, Deep Creek 44
Nansemond-Suffolk 66, Norfolk Collegiate 62
Narrows 68, Craig County 29
Nelson County 69, Appomattox 52
New Bridge Academy 47, Farmville Homeschool 45
Northampton 70, Chincoteague 45
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 58, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 53
Northumberland 66, Colonial Beach 51
Oscar Smith 83, Lakeland (VA) 69
Page County 63, Clarke County 48
Patrick Henry 56, Hidden Valley 55
Patrick Henry 99, Honaker 39
Paul VI Catholic High School 76, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 33
Peninsula Catholic 73, Norfolk Academy 58
Portsmouth Christian 58, Denbigh Baptist 35
Potomac 60, Colgan 47
Potomac School 66, Saint James, Md. 41
Princess Anne 77, Ocean Lakes 29
Radford 51, Glenvar 47
Randolph-Macon Academy 67, King Abdullah 51
Rappahannock County 64, Strasburg 58
Regents 65, United Christian Academy 41
Ridgeview 63, Gate City 60, OT
Ridgeview Christian 71, Mt Carmel 29
Riverbend 56, Stafford 53
Riverside 74, Potomac Falls 58
Roanoke Catholic 68, New Covenant 62
South County 72, West Springfield 55
Southampton 65, Windsor 49
Spotswood 77, Rockbridge County 44
Springdale Prep, Md. 74, Virginia Academy 37
St. Annes-Belfield 89, Trinity Episcopal 66
St. Christopher’s 61, Benedictine 52
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 54, St. Albans, D.C. 48
Staunton 70, Stuarts Draft 47
Steward School 80, Walsingham Academy 41
StoneBridge School 65, Gateway Christian 44
Summit Christian Academy 62, TEACH Homeschool 32
TJ-Alexandria 46, Justice High School 41
Tandem Friends School 62, Fredericksburg Academy 50
Temple Christian 46, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 38
Turner Ashby 54, Harrisonburg 46
Varina 79, Hanover 33
Veritas Collegiate Academy 70, Carmel 66
Veritas Collegiate Academy 96, SPIRIT Home School 82
Virginia 86, Tazewell 58
Virginia Beach Catholic 75, Norfolk Christian School 33
Warhill 45, Jamestown 29
Western Albemarle 65, Orange County 35
Western Branch 88, Hickory 47
William Byrd 62, Franklin County 45
William Fleming 68, Lord Botetourt 58
Wilson Memorial 73, Riverheads 53
Woodgrove 54, Loudoun County 50
Woodside 68, Denbigh 66, OT
Woodstock Central 59, Luray 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.