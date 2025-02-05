Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 56, Dan River 34
Amelia County 58, Buckingham County 53, 2OT
Appomattox 52, Nelson County 16
Arcadia 46, Nandua 37
Blacksburg 61, Cave Spring 43
Bland County 79, Giles 34
Blue Ridge Christian 53, Roanoke Valley Christian 20
Brunswick 59, Surry County 18
Buffalo Gap 56, Fort Defiance 14
C.D. Hylton 49, Forest Park 41
Carmel 53, Veritas Classic Christian School 48
Central – Wise 64, Union 36
Chancellor 58, Courtland 49
Charlottesville 86, Goochland 7
Christ Chapel Academy 51, St. John Paul the Great 45
Clarke County 51, Page County 17
Colonial Beach 48, Northumberland 25
Colonial Forge 64, Brooke Point 29
Deep Creek 55, Nansemond River 42
Douglas Freeman 41, Hermitage 33
E.C. Glass 61, Brookville 31
East Rockingham 46, William Monroe 23
Eastern View 52, Spotsylvania 43
Edison 60, Mount Vernon 34
Essex 53, Lancaster 16
Freedom – South Riding 43, Osbourn 21
Front Royal Home 47, Shenandoah Valley Academy 41
George Wythe 67, Grayson County 27
Grafton 61, New Kent 44
Graham 73, Richlands 33
Green Run 70, Kempsville 28
Greenbrier Christian 52, Broadwater Academy 35
Hampton 68, Phoebus 9
Hampton Roads 49, Cape Henry Collegiate 28
Hanover 74, Varina 29
Henrico 76, Mechanicsville High School 23
Heritage (Lynchburg) 42, Amherst County 36
Highland Springs 85, Patrick Henry 30
Highland-Monterey 52, Immanuel Christian 22
Highland-Warrenton 52, Immanuel Christian, Pa. 22
Honaker 62, Patrick Henry 8
J.I. Burton 44, Rye Cove 32
James Monroe 78, Culpeper 69
John Handley 66, James Wood 31
John R. Lewis 57, Annandale 46
Kellam 87, Frank Cox 23
King’s Fork High School 46, Grassfield 45
Lafayette 62, York 16
Landstown 58, Bayside 16
Liberty Christian 56, Rustburg 34
Liberty-Bedford 64, Jefferson Forest 59
Lightridge 63, Independence 44
Lloyd Bird 60, Huguenot 30
Louisa 40, Monticello 23
Manchester 66, Glen Allen 55
Martinsville 41, Halifax County 25
Massaponax 47, North Stafford 33
Matoaca 66, Petersburg 35
Menchville 62, Gloucester 7
Meridian High School 66, Manassas Park 15
Mills Godwin 58, TJHS 15
Norfolk Academy 55, Peninsula Catholic 7
Norfolk Christian School 54, Virginia Beach Catholic 47
Norfolk Collegiate 61, Nansemond-Suffolk 30
Osbourn Park 70, Patriot 16
Oscar Smith 56, Lakeland (VA) 45
Patrick Henry 54, Hidden Valley 21
Portsmouth Christian 37, Denbigh Baptist 29
Potomac 60, Colgan 47
Princess Anne 85, Ocean Lakes 16
Ridgeview Christian 51, Mt Carmel 37
Riverbend 55, Stafford 46
Rural Retreat 35, Chilhowie 14
Salem 75, Christiansburg 27
Salem-Va. Beach 77, First Colonial 16
Skyline 64, Millbrook 49
South County 55, West Springfield 35
Southampton 38, Windsor 36
Spotswood 52, Rockbridge County 26
St. Annes-Belfield 66, St. Gertrude 46
Strasburg 55, Rappahannock County 37
Tabb 44, Bruton 40
Thomas Dale 70, Colonial Heights 15
Timberlake Christian 48, Christian Heritage Academy 22
Trinity Christian School 35, Randolph-Macon Academy 18
Tunstall 39, Bassett 32
Turner Ashby 43, Harrisonburg 33
Virginia 51, Tazewell 16
Virginia Academy 55, Trinity Episcopal 35
Warhill 52, Jamestown 41
Warwick 50, Heritage 40
Washington-Liberty 47, George Marshall 43
West Point 62, Middlesex 14
Western Albemarle 61, Orange County 35
Western Branch 48, Hickory 43
William Fleming 49, Lord Botetourt 30
Woodgrove 57, Loudoun County 40
Woodside 65, Denbigh 20
Woodstock Central 53, Luray 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.