Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 56, Dan River 34 Amelia County 58, Buckingham County 53, 2OT Appomattox 52, Nelson County 16…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 56, Dan River 34

Amelia County 58, Buckingham County 53, 2OT

Appomattox 52, Nelson County 16

Arcadia 46, Nandua 37

Blacksburg 61, Cave Spring 43

Bland County 79, Giles 34

Blue Ridge Christian 53, Roanoke Valley Christian 20

Brunswick 59, Surry County 18

Buffalo Gap 56, Fort Defiance 14

C.D. Hylton 49, Forest Park 41

Carmel 53, Veritas Classic Christian School 48

Central – Wise 64, Union 36

Chancellor 58, Courtland 49

Charlottesville 86, Goochland 7

Christ Chapel Academy 51, St. John Paul the Great 45

Clarke County 51, Page County 17

Colonial Beach 48, Northumberland 25

Colonial Forge 64, Brooke Point 29

Deep Creek 55, Nansemond River 42

Douglas Freeman 41, Hermitage 33

E.C. Glass 61, Brookville 31

East Rockingham 46, William Monroe 23

Eastern View 52, Spotsylvania 43

Edison 60, Mount Vernon 34

Essex 53, Lancaster 16

Freedom – South Riding 43, Osbourn 21

Front Royal Home 47, Shenandoah Valley Academy 41

George Wythe 67, Grayson County 27

Grafton 61, New Kent 44

Graham 73, Richlands 33

Green Run 70, Kempsville 28

Greenbrier Christian 52, Broadwater Academy 35

Hampton 68, Phoebus 9

Hampton Roads 49, Cape Henry Collegiate 28

Hanover 74, Varina 29

Henrico 76, Mechanicsville High School 23

Heritage (Lynchburg) 42, Amherst County 36

Highland Springs 85, Patrick Henry 30

Highland-Monterey 52, Immanuel Christian 22

Highland-Warrenton 52, Immanuel Christian, Pa. 22

Honaker 62, Patrick Henry 8

J.I. Burton 44, Rye Cove 32

James Monroe 78, Culpeper 69

John Handley 66, James Wood 31

John R. Lewis 57, Annandale 46

Kellam 87, Frank Cox 23

King’s Fork High School 46, Grassfield 45

Lafayette 62, York 16

Landstown 58, Bayside 16

Liberty Christian 56, Rustburg 34

Liberty-Bedford 64, Jefferson Forest 59

Lightridge 63, Independence 44

Lloyd Bird 60, Huguenot 30

Louisa 40, Monticello 23

Manchester 66, Glen Allen 55

Martinsville 41, Halifax County 25

Massaponax 47, North Stafford 33

Matoaca 66, Petersburg 35

Menchville 62, Gloucester 7

Meridian High School 66, Manassas Park 15

Mills Godwin 58, TJHS 15

Norfolk Academy 55, Peninsula Catholic 7

Norfolk Christian School 54, Virginia Beach Catholic 47

Norfolk Collegiate 61, Nansemond-Suffolk 30

Osbourn Park 70, Patriot 16

Oscar Smith 56, Lakeland (VA) 45

Patrick Henry 54, Hidden Valley 21

Portsmouth Christian 37, Denbigh Baptist 29

Potomac 60, Colgan 47

Princess Anne 85, Ocean Lakes 16

Ridgeview Christian 51, Mt Carmel 37

Riverbend 55, Stafford 46

Rural Retreat 35, Chilhowie 14

Salem 75, Christiansburg 27

Salem-Va. Beach 77, First Colonial 16

Skyline 64, Millbrook 49

South County 55, West Springfield 35

Southampton 38, Windsor 36

Spotswood 52, Rockbridge County 26

St. Annes-Belfield 66, St. Gertrude 46

Strasburg 55, Rappahannock County 37

Tabb 44, Bruton 40

Thomas Dale 70, Colonial Heights 15

Timberlake Christian 48, Christian Heritage Academy 22

Trinity Christian School 35, Randolph-Macon Academy 18

Tunstall 39, Bassett 32

Turner Ashby 43, Harrisonburg 33

Virginia 51, Tazewell 16

Virginia Academy 55, Trinity Episcopal 35

Warhill 52, Jamestown 41

Warwick 50, Heritage 40

Washington-Liberty 47, George Marshall 43

West Point 62, Middlesex 14

Western Albemarle 61, Orange County 35

Western Branch 48, Hickory 43

William Fleming 49, Lord Botetourt 30

Woodgrove 57, Loudoun County 40

Woodside 65, Denbigh 20

Woodstock Central 53, Luray 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.