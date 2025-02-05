TTM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.2…

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 60 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $651 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56.3 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.44 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, TTM expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $600 million to $640 million for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTMI

