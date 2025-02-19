Trupanion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.7 million. The Seattle-based company…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.7 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $337.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $335.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.6 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRUP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.