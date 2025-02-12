Tronox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30 million in its fourth quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $676 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $685.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $48 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.07 billion.

Tronox expects full-year revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROX

