Triumph Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $14.6…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $14.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The aircraft supplier posted revenue of $315.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.