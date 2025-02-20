TripAdvisor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2 million. On…

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $411 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $400.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

