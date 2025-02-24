Trip.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Monday reported earnings of $295 million in its fourth…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Monday reported earnings of $295 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.34 billion, or $3.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCOM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.