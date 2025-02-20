Trinity Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported net income of $28.9 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported net income of $28.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $629.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $138.4 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.08 billion.

Trinity Industries expects full-year earnings to be $1.50 to $1.80 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRN

