Trinity Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Wednesday reported net income of $45.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 56 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $70.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $115.6 million, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $237.7 million.

