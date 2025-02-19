Trimble: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $90.2 million.…

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $983.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $943.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.5 billion, or $6.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.68 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 61 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $794 million to $824 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.76 to $2.98 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.47 billion.

