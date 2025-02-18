Tri Pointe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $129.2 million.

The Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.22 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $458 million, or $4.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.39 billion.

