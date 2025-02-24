Trex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.8 million.…

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $167.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $226.4 million, or $2.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

Trex expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion.

