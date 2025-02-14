TreeHouse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $58.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 95 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $905.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $904.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.9 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.35 billion.

