Treace Medical Concepts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Thursday reported a loss…

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $501,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The orthopedic medical device maker posted revenue of $68.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $55.7 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $209.4 million.

Treace Medical Concepts expects full-year revenue in the range of $224 million to $230 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMCI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.