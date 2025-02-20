Travere: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.3 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $74.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $321.5 million, or $4.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $233.2 million.

