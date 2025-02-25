Travelzoo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.2 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.6 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $83.9 million.

