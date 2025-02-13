TransUnion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $66.2 million. On a per-share basis,…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $66.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $284.4 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 96 cents to 99 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.93 to $4.08 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.39 billion.

