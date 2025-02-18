Transocean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7 million. On…

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Steinhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had net loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $952 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $958.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $512 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.53 billion.

