TransMedics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 19 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $121.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.5 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $441.5 million.

TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $530 million to $552 million.

