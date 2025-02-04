TransDigm: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $493 million. On…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $493 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $7.62. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.83 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.48 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $35.51 to $37.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.75 billion to $8.95 billion.

