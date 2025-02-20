TransAlta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.5 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The power generation and marketing company posted revenue of $484.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $129.2 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

