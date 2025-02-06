Tradeweb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $142.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $142.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $463.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $463.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $501.5 million, or $2.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

