TPI Composites: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.01. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The maker of composite wind blades posted revenue of $346.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $240.7 million, or $5.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

TPI Composites expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

